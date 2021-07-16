Ratlam: Tehsildar plants saplings on orders of district collector in Alot

Alot (Ratlam district, Madhya Pradesh): Sapling plantation is on in the premises of the government offices in Tal as per the orders of District Collector Kumar Purushottam. The people are also made aware about plantation.

Under the guidance of Sub-Divisional Officer Revenue Rajesh Kumar Shukla, saplings were planted by Tal Tehsildar Swati Tiwari among others on Thursday in the premises of office.

Tehsildar Swati Tiwari said, “It is the responsibility of all of us to protect environment. People should also take part in tree plantation. It is necessary to take care of them and nurture them after planting. The officers who were already in Tal campus have given importance to plantation in new Tehsil building complex. A garden is also there, which is constantly being looked after.”

Tehsildar Swati Tiwari, revenue inspector Dinesh Toke, reader Kuldeep Rao Darekar,Yashwant Kalyane, Patwari and others were present on the occasion.