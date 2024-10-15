 Ratlam: Student Disha Pirodia To Represent India In Japan Under Prestigious Prerana Learning Programme
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 03:17 AM IST
Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Disha Pirodia, a school student from Ratlam, has been selected to represent the country under the Prerana, an experiential learning programme of the Ministry of Education, Government of India, to be held in Japan. It is a week-long residential programme for selected students of classes IX to XII.

Under the programme, Disha clinched the golden opportunity to visit Japan and represent the country in the field of innovation and technology. Disha is the only student of the state to achieve this exemplary feat. Earlier, under Prerna Utsav, she stayed in Vadnagar, Gujarat for seven days. She was also invited to Delhi for the Independence Day celebrations in August.

As many as 20 students have been selected from across the country. Apart from India, students from six other countries will participate in the six-day long programme. The selected students will fly to Japan on October 19 and return on October 26. All the selected students will get an opportunity to showcase their talent on the international stage and gain skill knowledge.

They will also get a chance to understand the Japanese culture and technology. Moreover, they will also get the chance to visit Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA). As part of the programme, a historic training programme was also held for students selected from different states.

