Ratlam: SC/ST students' hostels to be set right in three months

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): SC/ST students' hostels in the district lack many facilities which will be set right within three months period.

According to an official press release, a team of 20 officials carried out inspections of the 101 SC/ST students' hostels in the district on the directives of the district collector and have submitted their reports regarding facilities to be made available at the respective SC/ST hostels.

In a meeting, District Collector Kumar Purushottam directed that within three months, identified shortcomings in the hostels should be removed using the funds available with the tribal department.

It is informed that during these inspections of hostels, the most common deficiencies found were - unhygienic toilets, mosquito menace, buildings that need repair, unsatisfactory mess facilities, etc.

The collector also directed that career counselling and training arrangements should also be made for the girls residing in hostels and coaching facilities for competitive examinations should be arranged for these girls. In the meeting, the district education officer informed that a proposal to suspend four teachers has been sent to Commissioner Public Education as they were found absent during the inspections.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 10:29 PM IST