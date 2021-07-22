Ratlam: Sample testing of Covid-19 suspected patients to be continued; Children on priority in much anticipated covid third wave

Ratlam: Meeting of the District Crisis Management Committee was held here on Thursday presided over by district in-charge minister OPS Bhadoria.

While speaking he directed that sample testing of Covid-19 suspected patients must be continued as before so as to keep watch on the new cases if any. Bhadoria stressed the need of random checking of the persons on the bordering areas.

He asserted that well planned management to tackle second wave of Covis-19 by the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has resulted in the control of the pandemic in the state. He said that if third wave comes then Ratlam’s Children Hospital should be kept ready to meet every situation.

In the meeting it was informed by the district administration that at Children Hospital 70 beds capacity ward with oxygen facility is under progress. At primary health centers additional arrangements have been made..

Earlier, District Incharge minister Bhadoria met the people and BJP workers at the local circuit house. He also garlanded statue of Pundit Deendayal Upadhyay at Deendayal Nagar situated Garden and statue of ex ruler and founder ofRatlam RatanSingh at the Nagar Nigam corner.