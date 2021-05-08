Ratlam: Sahyog Covid care centre inaugurated for patients with mild corona symptoms, post Covid care

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Sahyog Covid care centre set up under the auspices of Lions Club, Aaisha Siddhika Girls Hostel committee and social workers was inaugurated by yoga expert Dr OC Jain. At the new Covid care centre, mild and post Covid patients will be admitted, a press release stated on Saturday.
Centre has OPD and 30 beds with oxygen facility where senior doctors will offer services. Six Ayush doctors and nursing staff will be available in three shifts. Social worker Khurshid Anwar, Government Medical College Dean Dr Jitendra Gupta, civil surgeon Dr Anand Chandelkar, Covid nodal officer Dr Pramod Prajapati, epidemiologist Dr Gaurav Boriwal were present at the inaugural function.
In another development, a virtual video conference was held for health workers under Kill Corona Campaign in which chief health and medical officer Dr Prabhakar Nanaware said every house in rural and urban areas should be surveyed and suspected patients should be identified. He said resources are being pooled in for the drive.
Epidemiologist Dr Gaurav Boriwal said teams of panchayat secretary, Aanganwadi workers, Asha workers have been formed to execute the drive. Under it, eight centres have become functional.
They are at TIT Road dispensary, primary school on Jaora Road, Dilip Nagar dispensary, Motinagar primary school, Hakimwada dispensary, Subhash Nagar community hall, urban health centre in Ganesh Nagar and Red Cross Bhavan in Viriakhedi.
