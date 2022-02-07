Ratlam: Sabse swaccha kaun competition in Ratlam soon

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Competitions will be organised between hotels, restaurants, wards, Mohalla and government offices to promote cleanliness in the city. District Collector Kumar Purushottam said on Monday that ìSabse Swaccha Kaunî competition would be held shortly in the city for which a committee had been formed comprising Ratlam Municipal Corporation commissioner, city SDM and assistant director TNPC.

Process of competition would start within a week, he added.

A meeting of districtís civic body officials held on Monday was presided over by District Collector Kumar Purushottam in which various directives were issued. Civic bodies would have to achieve higher ranking and Namli, Jaora, Piploda and Sailana Nagar Palika must strive hard to achieve three star ranking.

He said that no leave would be granted during the ongoing month and March. All officials would visit every day between 6AM to 8 AM to collect feedback of cleanliness works.

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 09:46 PM IST