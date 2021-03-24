Ratlam: Rs 7.47 crore allocated for railway overbridge, roads in Jaora

Jaora (Ratlam district, Madhya Pradesh): A sum of Rs 7.47 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of railway overbridge and major roads in Jaora. A sum of Rs 16 crore was allocated earlier but the bridge construction agency had received Rs 1.08 crore only though it spent more amount.

Area MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey had met chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, public works department minister Gopal Bhargav, department principal secretary and other officials and made them aware of the situation. He also requested to restart construction of roads in Jaora assembly constituency.

Consequently, the state government sanctioned the amount for railway over bridge, roads. Dr Pandey has thanked the state government for allocation.