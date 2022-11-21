Ratlam: RMC bank accounts in danger of being freezed

FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Bank accounts of Ratlam Municipal Corporation (RMC) will be freezed if the outstanding revenue demand of Rs 10 crore is not deposited to the revenue department of the state government within three days.

In a review meeting held today district collector Narendra Kumar Suryavanshi while expressing concern over the RMC not depositing the outstanding amount to the tune of Rs 10 crore on account of revenue realisation till this period and directed that the bank accounts of the RMC be freezed after three days if the outstanding amount is not paid.

In the TL review meeting held today, district collector Suryavanshi directed officials to extensively tour the tribal belt of Bajna and Sailana so as to solve the problems of the residents of the tribal belt of the district. He said that officials of all state government departments must extensively tour the tribal belt of the district so as to resolve people’s problems.

While reviewing the working of the district’s Forest department, Suryvanshi found that four complaints were not resolved even after one month period and therefore he directed that the salary of the Forest Department SDO be deducted.

He also directed to deduct of salary of the some of the district officials who had pending complaints that had not been resolved within the stipulated time period. In the meeting, the Collector directed that the next meeting of the revenue officials will be held on November 30 by which period all the revenue officials have to achieve their 70% targets of realisation of outstanding revenue.