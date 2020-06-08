Ratlam reports highest one-day COVID positive of 8

Ratlam: Eight new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported here on Sunday by the Government Medical College (GMC) situated COVID-19 laboratory. Nayapura has become new hot spot in the city from where six more new cases were reported while one each from Lohar Road and Children Hospital Road (Gatewell Hospital). The number of active positive cases has gone up to 25 in the district.

This is first time that eight cases reported in a single day and six of them from a particular area. The total number of positive cases form Nayapura has gone to 10 including death of a 62-year-old. Children are also now reporting positive of COVID-19 as two days back a four-year-old child of Nayapura was found positive and on Sunday evening an 11-year-old was found positive from Lohar Road area and both with contact history. Official information said that tracing contact history of 25 COVID-19 positive cases is in full swing along with health survey.

The number of samples for COVID-19 tests has also gone up alarmingly. Since lockdown clamped, 2000 samples have been taken which included more than 700 samples of this month. The health bulletin on Sunday said that reports of 251 samples are still awaited. Till date 61 positive cases have been reported in Ratlam including four deaths. There are 25 active cases and 31 persons have so far been discharged from the GMC.

Meanwhile, activities have become normal here during Unlock-1.0 period and people have been moving out. Those without masks were penalised by the team of Ratlam Municipal Corporation. Business establishments have started their business. However, cinema, gym, educational institutions are exempted for now. From Monday religious places have been opened as per the guidelines issued by the district administration.