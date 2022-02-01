Ratlam: Railway Majdoor Sangh demands raise in I-T exemption limit

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Western Railway Majdoor Sangh (WRMS) has demanded that income tax exemption limit should be raised to Rs 10 lakh for employees while pension and other earnings of senior citizens up to Rs 10 lakh should also be exempted from the tax.

The WRMS president SK Pathan, in a press statement, demanded that Indian railways should be exempted from National Pension System (NPS).

He demanded restoration of commuted value of pension on completion of 10 years instead of 15 years at present. He also raised the demand that provision be made for construction of shelter homes for the pensioners at various locations in the country.

The other demand includes filling 1.80 lakh vacancies in Indian railways in safety and non safety category.

Foot overbridge closes

The foot overbridge situated at Ratlam railway station on Nagda side will remain closed from Monday for repairs for eight days. A railway press released informed that overbridge connecting platform No 4 with platform No 7 located at Ratlam railway station towards Nagda side will remain closed till February 7.

