Ratlam rail division surpass total freight revenue figure of last year, succeeded in record freight movement in current financial year

Ratlam: Ratlam rail division has surpassed the total freight revenue figure of the last year in the first week of February.

According to information, during the financial year 2019-20, Ratlam rail division had earned freight revenue to the tune of Rs 1209.18 crore and this figure has already been crossed in the first week of February breaking all previous records of earnings from freight movement.

A railway press release added that Ratlam rail division despite Covid-19 pandemic succeeded in record movement of the food grains, soyakhali, cement, petroleum products during the current financial year.

This year’s January month proved a record revenue-earning month for freight movement as during this month a sum of Rs.171.61 crore was earned breaking all previous monthly earning records in a single month.

Meanwhile, a railway press release also informed that Ratlam rail division also operated 25 Kisan trains for the movement of the vegetables etc. and earned revenue to the tune of Rs 5.18 crore.

Ratlam rail division so far had run 25 Kisan Rail out of total 38 Kisan Rail operated by whole western railway and share of Ratlam rail division alone on Indian Railway was 13 percent in operating the Kisan Rail in the country