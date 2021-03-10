Ratlam: Question raised over accidents on 4-lane Lebad-Nayagaon national highway in Madhya Pradesh Assembly

Jaora (Ratlam district, Madhya Pradesh): Jaora MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey raised the issue of frequent accidents on four-lane Lebad - Nayagaon national highway and location of black spots on it during question hour in the state assembly on Tuesday.

Answering Dr Pandey’s question, state public work department minister Gopal Bhargava said 25 black spots or accident prone locations have been identified on the highway. Bhargava added that construction company has recovered Rs 2,832 crore from commuters as toll in last 10 years after completion of highway.

He said there are five toll booths between Labad to Nayagaon via Jaora. Similarly, toll collection is being done on 110-kilometre long Jaora-Ujjain state highway for past nine years and it is around Rs 113.37 crore.

Both the highways report frequent road accidents and fatalities. This is due to high traffic density after train connectivity in Indore, Ujjain, Ratlam and Jaora and other parts of northern area was affected due to corona.

Bhargava said both routes receive constant traffic. In order to contain road accidents, authorities identified 25 black spots from Labra to Nayagaon and five black spots on Jaora-Ujjain state highway. Out of total, 11 places are in Ratlam district.