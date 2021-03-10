Ratlam: Question raised over accidents on 4-lane Lebad-Nayagaon national highway in Madhya Pradesh Assembly

Jaora (Ratlam district, Madhya Pradesh): Jaora MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey raised the issue of frequent accidents on four-lane Lebad - Nayagaon national highway and location of black spots on it during question hour in the state assembly on Tuesday.
Answering Dr Pandey’s question, state public work department minister Gopal Bhargava said 25 black spots or accident prone locations have been identified on the highway. Bhargava added that construction company has recovered Rs 2,832 crore from commuters as toll in last 10 years after completion of highway.
He said there are five toll booths between Labad to Nayagaon via Jaora. Similarly, toll collection is being done on 110-kilometre long Jaora-Ujjain state highway for past nine years and it is around Rs 113.37 crore.
Both the highways report frequent road accidents and fatalities. This is due to high traffic density after train connectivity in Indore, Ujjain, Ratlam and Jaora and other parts of northern area was affected due to corona.
Bhargava said both routes receive constant traffic. In order to contain road accidents, authorities identified 25 black spots from Labra to Nayagaon and five black spots on Jaora-Ujjain state highway. Out of total, 11 places are in Ratlam district.
Responding to a question of construction of roads and bridges in the last five years in Jaora assembly constituency, Bhargava and panchayat and rural development minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia said 65 roadways in the area has been sanctioned under different schemes and departmental channels. Approval has been given for construction, which includes bridges and small bridges at 16 places, out of which some works are completed, some works are in progress and some works will be started soon.
It was further stated that contractor is responsible for maintenance of guaranteed roadways, which in addition to the repair work of roads and culverts, maintenance of roadside drains, improvement of rain cuts, maintenance of shoulder, cutting of grass and shrubs work is covered.
