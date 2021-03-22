Ratlam: Preparations for 3-day Falgun Utsav in full swing in Alot

Alot (Ratlam district, Madhya Pradesh): The preparations for three-day long Falgun Utsav are in full swing in Alot. The festival will be celebrated from March 23-25. The three days of festivities will be a challenge to district administration in terms of preventing spread of corona pandemic.

Organising committee member Bunty Soni said Faag utsav is celebrated by devotees of Lord Krishna in which thousands of people will participate. The committee has organised the festival on 20 bigha land and has set up a grand temple and a pandal. Arrangements for food packets have been made for the devotees coming from outside.

Domes have been set up for Bhajan Sandhya. Soni said that people won’t be allowed to enter without masks. About 10,000 masks have been arranged for the devotees. On March 23-24, Monika Parikh from Bikaner will present bhajan based on Nanibai Ko Mayoro. The devotees will be sent in groups of 100 for darshan of the lord. Parking arrangements have been made in Agriculture Produce Market.