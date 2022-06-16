Ratlam: Prahalad Patel to be BJP mayoral candidate

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Former corporator Prahalad Patel will be the BJP candidate for the mayoral post in the Ratlam Municipal Corporation elections.
He was accorded a warm welcome by party workers and supporters when he reached here from Bhopal on Thursday. In a welcome programme, Ratlam city MLA Chetanya Kashyap said that as a corporator Patel has fulfilled the aspirations of people and now he is committed for the all-round development of the city.
District BJP president Rajendra Singh Lunera and Ratlam rural MLA Dilip Makwana also spoke on this occasion. BJP city election in-charge Manohar Porwal conducted the welcome programme. Earlier BJP mayoral candidate Patel reached the famous Kalika Mata Temple for darshan and later visited Badhbadh Hanumanji Temple.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)