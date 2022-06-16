e-Paper Get App

Ratlam: Prahalad Patel to be BJP mayoral candidate

He was accorded a warm welcome by party workers and supporters when he reached here from Bhopal on Thursday.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 16, 2022, 09:54 PM IST
article-image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Former corporator Prahalad Patel will be the BJP candidate for the mayoral post in the Ratlam Municipal Corporation elections.

He was accorded a warm welcome by party workers and supporters when he reached here from Bhopal on Thursday. In a welcome programme, Ratlam city MLA Chetanya Kashyap said that as a corporator Patel has fulfilled the aspirations of people and now he is committed for the all-round development of the city.

District BJP president Rajendra Singh Lunera and Ratlam rural MLA Dilip Makwana also spoke on this occasion. BJP city election in-charge Manohar Porwal conducted the welcome programme. Earlier BJP mayoral candidate Patel reached the famous Kalika Mata Temple for darshan and later visited Badhbadh Hanumanji Temple.

Read Also
Ratlam: Police arrest man in connection with murder of his aunt
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreRatlam: Prahalad Patel to be BJP mayoral candidate

RECENT STORIES

Youth protests against Agnipath scheme in many cities of Rajasthan

Youth protests against Agnipath scheme in many cities of Rajasthan

Thane district collector distributes Indian citizenship to 92 people in district

Thane district collector distributes Indian citizenship to 92 people in district

Violent protests against 'Agnipath' rock Bihar; BJP leaders attacked

Violent protests against 'Agnipath' rock Bihar; BJP leaders attacked

Agnipath scheme: Youth torch police vehicles in Palwal as protests erupt in six Haryana districts

Agnipath scheme: Youth torch police vehicles in Palwal as protests erupt in six Haryana districts

Uttar Pradesh boils against Agnipath Scheme of armed forces recruitment

Uttar Pradesh boils against Agnipath Scheme of armed forces recruitment