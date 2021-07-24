Ratlam: PM Modi has succeeded in linking foreign policy with the economic policy of the country, claims Jyotiraditya Scindia

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): "Prime minister Narendra Modi has succeeded in linking foreign policy with the economic policy of the country which yielded unprecedented positive results for the country since year 2014. Our country can now stand tall in front of any country which is a great achievement under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi." This was stated by Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia while speaking on the subject 'Our foreign policy and achievements' organised by the District BJP in the 'E Chintan' meeting today, informed press release today.

Scindia said that there is big change in our country’s foreign policy since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took over. He said that extensive tours of Prime Minister Modi of the whole world in recent years have succeeded fully in changing the world’s opinion towards our country.

He asserted that due to constant efforts in building our image over the world, our country succeeded in becoming an economic power also. Our country is leading the world on the important issues like terrorism, Climate change and Health. Our country has become a bridge between the developed nations and developing nations due to efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and foreign policy, added Scindia.

