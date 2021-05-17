Ratlam: Person caught loitering during corona curfew tests positive, sent to Covid centre

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A person caught roaming on road during corona curfew was found Covid positive out of other 50 offenders who were detained on Sunday.

According to SDM Abhishek Gehlot, the test of all arrested offenders was conducted and one of them tested positive. All of them were sent to temporary jail set up in Lokendra Talkies premises, while the one who tested positive was sent to Covid care centre.

In another development, Steam on Mobile Van was launched by Khushi Ek Pahal organisation under MP Jan Abhiyan Parishad’s Me Corona Volunteer drive.

The mobile van will make steam available to corona warriors on duty. Speaking on the occasion, district Covid incharge minister Mohan Yadav said corona pandemic can be controlled only by joint efforts of government and society.

Organisation president Harish Joshi said van will make steam available to corona warriors at their place of duty. Mobile van will also reach on call by dialling on mobile number - 77478 70418. On this occasion, MLAs Chetanya Kashyap, Dr Rajendra Pandey, Dilip Makwana, district coordinator of Jan Abhiyan Parishad Ratnesh Vijayvargiya were present.