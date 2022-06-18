e-Paper Get App

Ratlam: Patel, Jat file nominations for Ratlam Municipal Corporation mayor

BJP’s rally commenced from the Alkapuri area in which State Minister Omprakash Sakhelecha, MP Guman Singh Damor, Ratlam city MLA Chetanya Kashyap, Ratlam rural MLA Dilip Makwana also participated.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, June 18, 2022, 09:34 PM IST
article-image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): BJP’s mayoral candidate Prahalad Patel and Congress mayoral candidate Mayank Jat today filed their respective nomination papers for the post of mayor of Ratlam Municipal Corporation.

BJP’s rally commenced from the Alkapuri area in which State Minister Omprakash Sakhelecha, MP Guman Singh Damor, Ratlam city MLA Chetanya Kashyap, Ratlam rural MLA Dilip Makwana also participated.

On the other hand, the Congress rally commenced from the Maharana Pratap corner at the Sailana bus stand in which Sailana MLA Harsh Vijay Gehlot and senior Congress leaders were present.

BJP and Congress rallies accompanied by a large number of respective party leaders and supporters passed through important roads of the city and reached the Collectorate where they filed their nomination papers.

Read Also
Ratlam: BJP leader booked for violating model code
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreRatlam: Patel, Jat file nominations for Ratlam Municipal Corporation mayor

RECENT STORIES

Agnipath protests live updates: Rajnath Singh holds meeting with Navy, IAF chief

Agnipath protests live updates: Rajnath Singh holds meeting with Navy, IAF chief

Agnipath protests: Passengers stranded at Howrah station narrate ordeal after trains get cancelled

Agnipath protests: Passengers stranded at Howrah station narrate ordeal after trains get cancelled

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Thane court exempts Rahul Gandhi from appearance on Saturday

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Thane court exempts Rahul Gandhi from appearance on Saturday

PM Modi condemns 'barbaric' attack on Karte Parwan Gurudwara in Kabul

PM Modi condemns 'barbaric' attack on Karte Parwan Gurudwara in Kabul

Sheena Bora murder case: Court asks Indrani to file application after she requests to let her...

Sheena Bora murder case: Court asks Indrani to file application after she requests to let her...