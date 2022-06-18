Ratlam: Patel, Jat file nominations for Ratlam Municipal Corporation mayor

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): BJP’s mayoral candidate Prahalad Patel and Congress mayoral candidate Mayank Jat today filed their respective nomination papers for the post of mayor of Ratlam Municipal Corporation.

BJP’s rally commenced from the Alkapuri area in which State Minister Omprakash Sakhelecha, MP Guman Singh Damor, Ratlam city MLA Chetanya Kashyap, Ratlam rural MLA Dilip Makwana also participated.

On the other hand, the Congress rally commenced from the Maharana Pratap corner at the Sailana bus stand in which Sailana MLA Harsh Vijay Gehlot and senior Congress leaders were present.

BJP and Congress rallies accompanied by a large number of respective party leaders and supporters passed through important roads of the city and reached the Collectorate where they filed their nomination papers.

