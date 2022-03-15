Ratlam: Panther spotted on city outskirts

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A panther (leopard) was found prowling on the outskirt of the city on Bajna road near Khetalpur and Sagod here and its movement was captured in the CCTV of a marriage garden last night.

Forest department has alerted residents of Khetalpur, Sagod and nearby localities as the panther has been spotted moving in the area last night. A rescue team has been formed and search for the panther has begun, said DFO D S Dodve on Tuesday.

When contacted DFO Dodve said that footprints of the panther have been taken and on that basis direction of the panther's movement has been ascertained by the forest departmentís rescue team.

He said that soon after information was received about the panther getting spotted in the CCTV camera of a marriage garden, a forest department team led by ranger Ratlam forest department was formed to track the animal.

DFO Dodve said that Ratlam forest department has got all resources to trap the panther and therefore there is no need of calling team from divisional headquarter Ujjain nor is there any cause of panic .

He suspected that the panther might have strayed from the nearby jungle looking for water or maybe a stray dog to eat. He said residents of nearby places have been alerted by beating of drums.

He said that it is not for the first time that panther has entered the outskirts of the city area and as per his information panther was traced earlier too by villagers. He assured that there is no need of any panic as rescue team of forest department has begun its job and soon the panther would in the net.

Meanwhile, knowledgeable people said that panthers are found on the edge of the Mahi river flowing on the Bajna road about 30 kilometres from here and also in Sailana area and panthers come out when water is not available to them and that too in the months of May or June but this year it is just beginning of summer that panther has reached very near to the city area. Deforestation is one of the causes that animals like panther have started coming towards the city areas.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 09:51 PM IST