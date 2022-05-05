Ratlam: NIA team to probe recovery of 12 kg explosives in Rajasthan

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-member team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) investigating the arrest of three persons with 12 kilograms of explosives at a checkpoint in Nimbahera block in Chittorgarh district visited Ratlam district on Thursday.

Rajasthan ATS and Madhya Pradesh ATS officials also accompanied the NIA team as they visited various localities in Ratlam to investigate terrorist links in the case.

All three accused who were apprehended with explosives are from Ratlam. They were arrested with 12 kg of explosives packed in two transparent bags, each containing 6 kg of explosives. Along with this, three timers, connectors, wires and bulbs were also recovered on March 31.

A case was lodged at Sadar Nimbahera police station under various sections of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

According to sources, so far, more than half a dozen arrests have been made in the case from Rajasthan and Ratlam, while three accused are absconding.

Ratlam district administration had taken action to run bulldozers on the homes of criminals involved in the conspiracy. There is a possibility that there may be more revelations regarding the investigation being done by the NIA team.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 10:14 PM IST