Ratlam: Next Covid vaccination session to be held on July 19

Ratlam: Vaccination against Covid-19 has slowed down in the district. During the week vaccination was held only on Wednesday.

Chief Medical and Health officer Dr Prabhakar Nanaware on Friday said that vaccination will not be held on July 17 and July 18.

Next vaccination session will take place on July 19 Monday, he added.

As per official information 25,072 doses of vaccines were administered this week. The breakup is as follows: Ratlam urban 7,721 doses, Ratlam rural 4,323, Piploda 1,631, Jaora 4,911, Alot 4,395, Bajna 1,084 and Sailana 1,007 doses.

The number of vaccination has exceeded targets and this indicates the enthusiasm of the people, said an official.

Senior citizens to get jabs at home

Collector Kumar Purushottam has declared that such senior citizens who are unable to reach the vaccination centres will now get jabs at home. While addressing the peace committee meeting held on Thursday he said that modus operandi for vaccination of senior citizens will be decided by the SDMs.

Festivals to be celebrated in compliance with corona norms

Collector said that ensuing festival will be celebrated in the district strictly following the Covid-19 protocol and in complilance with guidelines of the state government. Upper Collector Jamuna Bhide shared information about the administration preparation for the ensuing festivals celebration.

Special vaccination drive

Collector said that under special vaccination drive benficiaries were administered jabs at ëVridhasharmaí and ëKushta Rogi Bastií by sending vaccination teams at these places. SP Gaurav Tiwari appealed to the members of the peace committee to inform members of the public about the need and importance of observing Covid-19 protocol.

Medicos trained

Bracing up for the third wave of corona doctors of Government Medical College conducted training of medical officials. All Primary Health Centers across the district will be equipped with five oxygen-bed and other essential resources. For children arrangements will be made at the nearest Health centre