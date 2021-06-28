Ratlam: Next anti-Covid vaccination session to be held on July 1

Ratlam: Next vaccination session against Covid-19 will be organised on July 1 in the district. There will be no vaccination in the district on June 29-30.

The vaccination will be held twice a week. In the first week of July, vaccination will held on July 1 and July 5, informed Ratlam chief medical and health officer Dr Prabhakar Nanaware.

Dr Nanaware said new arrangement has been made as per directives received from the state office. He informed that on Monday, a total of 3,256 people were vaccinated and with this, 3,45,167 vaccination doses have been given.

Meanwhile, at 10 vaccination centres, large queues were seen of all age groups for the first dose on Monday. There was no session for Covishield second dose in the city. However, second dose of Covaxin vaccination was given at two centres - Alkapuri and old collectorate. At Kalika Mata temple area situated centre, long queues were witnessed.