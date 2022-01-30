Ratlam: New transport hub to be named after Sardar Patel

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The proposed transport nagar here will be named after Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and his statue will also be installed. Ratlam Development Authority board took this decision in its meeting. The layout plan was also approved.

Patidar Samaj had demanded naming the proposed transport nagar after Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Ratlam city MLA Chetanya Kashyap, Ratlam rural MLA Dilip Makwana supported it. A delegation of the Patidar Samaj expressed gratitude towards Kashyap and Makwana.

Kisan Ayog former chairman Ishwarlal Patidar and district Patidar Samaj president Jagdish Patidar had written to the state government and district collector demanding naming the transport nagar after Sardar Patel.

The transport nagar will come up at village Salakhedi near Ratlam situated on the Mhow-Neemuch highway. According to the layout plan, the transport hub will include shops, repairing shops and plots for association members. There will also be space for godowns, Sulabh Complex, parking area, office area, fire station, police area etc. The cost of the new transport nagar project is estimated to be around Rs 50 crore.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 10:23 PM IST