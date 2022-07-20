e-Paper Get App

Ratlam: Man sentenced to 4-year RI for drug peddling

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, July 20, 2022, 12:35 AM IST
Representative Photo |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A special NDPS court here sentenced a person to four years of rigorous imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 20,000 on him for possessing 1.1 kg of opium. He was trying to sell opium to customers when he was arrested by a police team.

According to prosecution officer Chanchal Baheti, assistant sub-inspector, Shishupal Singh Gaur, posted at Neemuch Cantt police station got a tip-off from an informer in March 2018 about the person.

The police team caught hold of the man. He introduced himself as Mansingh Sondhiya, (69), a resident of Dhankhedi village under the Suwasara police station of Mandsaur district. When police looked into the bag, they recovered 1.1 kg of opium.

The recovered drug was seized and the man was booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, 1985.

