RATLAM: Land of Khaki Ji Temple trust sold fraudulently, FIR registered against two, police launch search for buyers

Alot (Ratlam district): The police have registered an FIR against two persons for selling the temple land of Khaki Ji Trust fraudulently and are searching for the four buyers.

On receiving application from Alot tehsildar, police took action against Mukesh alias Mukund Das Bairagi and Ratlam deputy registrar Ramcharan Malviya, who sold the land of Khaki ji Temple Trust. Search for four buyers is on.

The land was in the name of the collector. A worker at city council made a certificate in the name of Mukesh alias Mukund Das Bairagi in a fraudulent manner on the basis of which sale deed was registered by Ratlam deputy registrar.

On the order Ratlam district collector, Alot tehsildar moved an application before police to take action in the case of selling the government land by making a copy of the documents and fake certificates. After two days of receiving the application, the police registered a case.

Assistant sub ispector JC Kumawat is investigating the case under guidance of Alot police station incharge Deepak Shejwar. City council may find itself in a hot soup for issuing a fake certificate.