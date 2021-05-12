Ratlam: Lack of beds in hospital worsens situation in Jaora, Covid patients treated in waiting room, corridors

Jaora (Ratlam district, Madhya Pradesh): The lack of beds in hospitals amid increasing number of corona positive cases has worsened the situation in town. The Covid Care Centre in Government Hospital here started with 10 beds. At present, there are 94 corona at the centre. Two patients are getting treatment on single bed. New patients are registered daily and due to unavailability of beds, the treatment is given in waiting rooms and corridors.

District collector Kumar Purshottam inspected Covid wards in Government Hospital along with sub divisional magistrate Rahul Dhote and Block Medical Officer Dr Deepak Paldiya. The main entrance of the hospital has been closed and people are entering the building through a narrow corridor where it is difficult to maintain social distance. Observing unnecessary crowd in the hospital, collector Purshottam directed hospital staff to allow the entry of only two persons at a time. Superintendent of Police Gaurav Tiwari was also present during the inspection.