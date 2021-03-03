Ratlam: Killer husband gets life term, father also held guilty

Alot (Ratlam district, Madhya Pradesh): The man who strangled his wife to death in 2018 was ordered a life term with one year of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000.

District Additional Session Judge Dayaram Kumre on Saturday ordered life imprisonment to Kayum Khan. His father Nabi too has been held guilty as he helped Kayum to dispose of the body. Additional public prosecutor Hemendra Kumar Goyal argued the case on behalf of government.

According to former Alot police station incharge Surendra Singh Gadariya, Kayum, on January 15, 2018, strangulated his wife Shakila as he suspected her character. After killing her, he and his father Nabi wrapped the body in a black blanket and dug a pit in the drain near the farm of Amjad Mev near crematorium on Dudhiya Road. They threw the body in the pit and covered it with mud.

The accused then went to Alot police station and lodged a missing complaint of his wife. After investigation, police questioned Kayum who finally confessed strangulating his wife to death. He told police that with his father’s help, he hid the corpse. The police then registered a case against them and placed evidence before the court.