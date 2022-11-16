Ratlam: JAYS leaders booked for obstructing govt work

Representational Picture |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS) leaders have been booked for obstructing government work, causing damage to a government employee and blocking a public road during a tribal pride day programme in Ratlam district, an official said.

The police have also rounded up a few JAYS leaders in the matter. The incident occurred near Dharad village in the district on Tuesday. Ratlam Member of Parliament (MP) Guman Singh Damor and MLA Dilip Makwana from Ratlam Rural constituency along with the collector and others reached out to attend the tribal pride day programme in the district.

Meanwhile, JAYS leaders gheraoed the convoy of MP and MLA and created a ruckus over there. They also injured the collector's gunman by pelting stones. The police present on the spot managed to bring the matter under control.

Ratlam Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Tiwari said that a case was registered against the JAYS leaders under sections 294, 341, 353, 332, 146, 147, 336, 506 of the IPC and section 3 of the SC/ST Act, 1989. A few leaders of JAYS, including state patron Dr Abhay Ohri, Dr Anand Rai, Villesh Kharadi, Anil Ninama, Gopal Vaghela were taken into custody. They were presented before the court on Wednesday, SP Tiwari added. The police, however, claimed that all the accused involved in the incident are being identified and will be nabbed soon.