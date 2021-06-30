Ratlam: Jaora and Piploda to get 2 schools under CM Rising School scheme

Jaora (Ratlam district, Madhya Pradesh): Two schools have been selected under CM Rising in Jaora assembly constituency where basic facilities will be provided at a cost of Rs 34 crore. These schools will start from the new academic session.
According to MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey, school education minister Inder Singh Parmar has given approval to set up school of excellence in Piploda and Jaora in Jaora assembly constituency. CM Rising School is an innovative scheme to improve the quality of education of government schools.
MLA Pandey said classes will be conducted from nursery to higher secondary at both the places. All educational resources will be provided besides laboratory and play ground. Children of nursery classes will be taught in a modern way.
Both the schools have a strength of 2,000 children. The facility for transport will also start. Estimates are also being prepared for necessary construction work for Rising School. All the works will be done at a cost of about Rs 17 crore per school.
In another development, steps have been taken to beautify Mahatma Gandhi Vidyalaya and Kamala Nehru (Machhi Bhawan) Higher Secondary School building by keeping their original form intact.
On initiative of Dr Pandey, the local administration and the Municipal Council have prepared an action plan of about Rs 60 lakh. Under this action plan, the main building of Mahatma Gandhi Vidyalaya and other school buildings including Kamala Nehru Girls Higher Secondary School will be renovated and painted.
Efforts are being made to give facelift to both the historical buildings in their original form.
