Ratlam: Jaora and Piploda to get 2 schools under CM Rising School scheme

Jaora (Ratlam district, Madhya Pradesh): Two schools have been selected under CM Rising in Jaora assembly constituency where basic facilities will be provided at a cost of Rs 34 crore. These schools will start from the new academic session.

According to MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey, school education minister Inder Singh Parmar has given approval to set up school of excellence in Piploda and Jaora in Jaora assembly constituency. CM Rising School is an innovative scheme to improve the quality of education of government schools.

MLA Pandey said classes will be conducted from nursery to higher secondary at both the places. All educational resources will be provided besides laboratory and play ground. Children of nursery classes will be taught in a modern way.