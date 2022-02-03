Ratlam: It's official; soon new district hospital building, Gold Complex and officers' colony in city

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Construction of A 300 bed capacity new district hospital building, Gold complex, auditorium, and††new officers colony have been approved for Ratlam city††by the state empowered committee in a meeting held on Wednesday. Madhya Pradesh chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bais presided over the meeting.

According to an official statement, in the meeting district collector Kumar Purushottam gave a presentation of the proposed schemes of Gold complex, auditorium, 300 bed capacity new district hospital building and new officers colony. Thereafter the Empowered committee gave its approval.

For the construction of these development works, MP Housing board will be the monitoring agency and tenders will be issued shortly. For the Gold complex, 2.2 hectare land will be made available in front of the office of Ratlam Municipal Corporation.††Auditorium will be constructed at the cost of Rs 14 crore and a sum of Rs 50 crore will be spent on the new district hospital building which will have capacity of 300 beds.††In the new Officers Colony, 47 houses will be constructed and a community centre will also be built. A sum of Rs 8.82 crore will be spent on the Officers Colony and Rs 1 crore will be spent on the development works there , the statement read. .

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 10:00 PM IST