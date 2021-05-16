Ratlam: Insaniyat ka Langar wins praise, over 500 attendants of Covid patients are served meals for free

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Humanitarian services rendered at the right time and that too during corona pandemic needs to be commended. One such humanitarian service, initiated by one person wherein meals are offered free of cost to family members of Covid-19 patients, has brought much appreciation in the city.

Deepesh Pathak, the 42-year-old employee of Railway Diesel Shed offers meals to attendants of Covid patients admitted at Government Medical College (GMC) hospital situated on Ratlam-Sailana Road.

He visited the hospital one-and-a- half months back and noticed that there was no food available for the family members of Covid patients as all the eating joints are closed during lockdown.