Ratlam: Insaniyat ka Langar wins praise, over 500 attendants of Covid patients are served meals for free

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Humanitarian services rendered at the right time and that too during corona pandemic needs to be commended. One such humanitarian service, initiated by one person wherein meals are offered free of cost to family members of Covid-19 patients, has brought much appreciation in the city.
Deepesh Pathak, the 42-year-old employee of Railway Diesel Shed offers meals to attendants of Covid patients admitted at Government Medical College (GMC) hospital situated on Ratlam-Sailana Road.
He visited the hospital one-and-a- half months back and noticed that there was no food available for the family members of Covid patients as all the eating joints are closed during lockdown.
Deepesh Pathak started bringing food for about 25 people initially but help poured in gradually for the noble cause. At present, lunch and dinner are served to over 500 people daily for free. “Many people call it Insaniyat ka Langar,” Patahk said.
A Petalwad resident said when he reached GMC Covid-19 hospital to admit his family member, he came to known about Insaniyat ka Langar.
Deepesh Pathak said with support of like-minded people, tea, soaps and bed sheets are also being arranged for the family members of Covid-19 patients free of charge. “Me to akela his chala tha.. log aate gaye.. aur karwan banta gaya,” Pathak remarked.