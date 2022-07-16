Ratlam: Inquiry ordered into derailment of Indore - Udaipur Express

Representative Photo | FPJ

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A day after two coaches of a Udaipur-bound express train derailed near Ratlam station, which disrupted the railway traffic on the route, Western Railway ordered an enquiry into the incident, officials said on Saturday. No one was injured in the accident

Western Railway headquarter has constituted a three-member committee made up of Chief Electrical Loco Engineer, Chief Rolling stock Engineer (coaching) and chief operating manager (general) to probe into the causes of derailment.

This was confirmed by PRO Ratlam rail division Khemeraj Meena.

Meanwhile, the Indore-Jodhpur express train (14802) has been diverted, while a special train (09390) from Ratlam to Dr Ambedkar Nagar in Indore and train No 14802 Fatehabad-Ujjain train via Nagda has been cancelled on Saturday due to derailment, officials said.

The derailment of Indore-Udaipur Express train (19329) took place on Friday night. The movement of trains on the route that falls under the Ratlam railway division of the Western Railway will be restored by Saturday afternoon, the official said.

"A Seating-cum-Luggage Rake (SLR) coach and a general car of the express train heading to Udaipur in Rajasthan got derailed around 9.30 pm, about half a kilometre away from Ratlam station, when the engine of the train was being brought to the front portion from the rear," Meena said.

"No one was injured in the incident," he said, adding that on being alerted, several railway officials, including Additional Divisional Railway Manager Ashfaq Ahmed, visited the spot. Divisional Railway Manager Vineet Gupta, who was going to Delhi, cancelled his visit and rushed to the derailment site around 1 am, he said.

A relief train was sent and the Indore-Udaipur train continued its journey to the destination after a two-hour delay, Meena said.