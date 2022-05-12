Ratlam: Information of bomb on train turns out to be a hoax

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The railway administration received information about a bomb on the Gorakhpur Bandra train which was later found to be a hoax. Last night railway administration received information about a bomb on train No 19092. When the train reached Ratlam railway station at about 11 pm a thorough checking of the coaches took place. RPF, dog squad and city police were pressed into service but no bomb was found Railway sources said that the train was stopped at Ratlam railway station for more than one hour for checking purposes and was later allowed to depart for its destination.

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 10:35 PM IST