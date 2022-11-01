Ratlam: Hussain bags three medals in railway snooker championship

e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreRatlam: Hussain bags three medals in railway snooker championship

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 01, 2022, 09:51 PM IST
article-image
FP NEWS SERVICE
Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): In the 54th All Indian Railway Snooker Championship held at Mahalaxmi Sports Complex, Mumbai, Mohammad Hussain, posted as senior clerk in the Establishment Department of Ratlam rail divisional office here begged three medals in three different categories of the competition.

Mohammad Hussain bagged two silver medals and one bronze medal.

According to railway information, Divisional Rail Manager Rajnish Kumar congratulated and felicitated Mohammad Hussain on this achievement. On this occasion, secretary Ratlam rail division Sports Association Pravin Kumar Tiwari was also present.

