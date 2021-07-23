Ratlam: Heavy rains in the Konkan region, Western Railway diverts, cancels trains passing through district

Ratlam: Due to heavy rains in the Konkan region, the Western Railway on Friday diverted or cancelled trains passing through Ratlam railway station of Ratlam rail division.

According to railway information today, Train No 6002 special express commencing journey from Nizamuddin to Madgaon for July 23 has been cancelled.

Train N 06083 Trivandrum Nizamuddin special express has been cancelled for July 23 and train No 6084 Nizamuddin Trivandrum special express commencing journey from Nizamuddin on July 26 will remain cancelled due to non availability of rack on the day. Train No 9331 Kochuveli to Indore special express commencing journey from Kochuveli on July 23 will run via Renigunta-Balharshah-Itarasi ñBhopal.