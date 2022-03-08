Ratlam: Health camp, martial art training programme mark International Women's day

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Several programmes were held in the district to mark the International Womenís Day. The main programme was organised at the Vidhayak Sabhagrih here where a health camp was organised and martial art training commenced.

Karate and Judo demonstration was also held. Felicitation programme of the women for their contribution in various fields was also held. Observer Mahila Bal vikas vibhag Ahatehsam Ansari gave vote of thanks.

Former MLA Sangeeta Charel, ex-Mayor Ratlam city Dr Sunita Yarde, Veena Purushottam, Punam Gupta, CEO District Panchayat Jamuna Bhide, assistant commissioner excise Neeraja Shrivastava, district mineral officer Akansha Patel, tehsildar Anita Chokotiya, former corporator Seema Tak, deputy director Social Justice Sandhya Sharma, district legal help officer Punam Tiwari, assistant director Mahila Bal Vikas Ankita Pandya were present and expressed their views.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 11:28 PM IST