Ratlam: He is abusive, youth complains against Daulat Ganj Kheda village panchayat secretary

Alot (Ratlam district, Madhya Pradesh): Prahlad Singh Parihar, a youth from Daulat Ganj Kheda village panchayat of Alot development block, has alleged that Daulat Ganj Kheda village panchayat secretary Ramchandra Parmar has used indecent language with a villager who had registered a complaint on 181 to seek solution of water problem he is facing for past three months.

He also said Parmar asked him to take the complaint back. He further alleged that Parmar was indecent with a woman call attendant of 181 services.

Alot janpad panchayat CEO Radha Krishna Vaktariya said that the matter has come to his notice and he has heard the call recording in which village panchayat secretary used indecent language. He said they should make efforts to solve problems instead of misbehaving with them.

“The villagers complain only when there are problems,” Vaktariya remarked. He said a letter has been written to district panchayat office for Parmar’s suspension. When contacted, Parmar denied allegations and said that he didn’t use indecent language.