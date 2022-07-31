e-Paper Get App

Ratlam: Government teacher suspended after video of him slapping girl at school goes viral

An inquiry has also been initiated against the teacher J K Mogara, after the purported video of the incident that took place at a government primary school at Mamatkheda was circulated on social media on Saturday

Updated: Sunday, July 31, 2022, 10:53 PM IST
Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A video of a teacher repeatedly slapping a girl student at a primary government school surfaced on social media, prompting the authorities to suspend the educator in Ratlam district, an official said on Sunday.

An inquiry has also been initiated against the teacher J K Mogara, after the purported video of the incident that took place at a government primary school at Mamatkheda was circulated on social media on Saturday, district education officer (DEO) K C Sharma said.

The authorities have also received a complaint that girl students have not been attending the primary school for Classes 1 to 5, as the teacher would allegedly slap them, the official said.

According to sources, while the incident took place on Thursday, the video surfaced on social media on Saturday.

In another video shot on the same day, the teacher was seen slapping some other girls.

Talking to reporters, the victim said several girls don't come to school for the fear of being slapped by the teacher and this was a regular occurrence.

