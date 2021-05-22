Ratlam: Good news, Jaora sees gradual drop in deadly Covid cases

Jaora (Ratlam district, Madhya Pradesh): With each passing day, the deadly second wave of Covid-19 pandemic appears to have weakened in town. A gradual drop in the number of positive cases and a better recovery rate has been observed in Government Hospital.

There were 110 patients in hospital on April 13. Their number reduced to 84 till Friday with the availability of 26 beds. On average, 5 patients recover and are discharged every day and possibly all the patients will recover by early next month.

As per last few days’ records, there is a significant fall in death rate after May 16. While there were 5 deaths reported on May 15, it reduced to 4 on May 16, 1 on May 17 and so on.

With decrease in the number of corona infected patients, the availability of oxygen has also improved in town. There are 40 oxygen concentrator machines in the hospital including 25 double oxygen supply machines. The oxygen requirement was reduced to 4 tons from 5.5 tons within a week.

An oxygen plant costing Rs 54 lakh is likely to start within 2-3 days. This oxygen plant will prove a boon for the upcoming third wave of global pandemic. Though the situation is a bit critical in rural areas, the availability of quarantine centres in villages has reduced the load of Government Hospital in town.

Of the 100 people reported at the fever clinic for antigen testing, 5 tested corona positive including 1 from town and the rest from Piploda Block on Friday.