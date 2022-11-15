Ratlam: Four killed in road mishap

Picture for representation | File

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Four people were killed and eight seriously injured after a car crushed them, Bilpank police said. The horrific incident was reported at Jamunia Fanta on Ratlam four-lane road on Tuesday evening.

According to eyewitnesses, all 12 labourers were working on the siding of four-lane. They also placed indicators on both sides of the road about 100 metres away from the spot.

Despite this, a recklessly-driven car crashed them leaving four dead on the spot. Condition of few of the injured who were taken to the district hospital are said to be serious.

According to information, all the labourers hail from the same family and are residents of Aligarh, UP. On getting the information of the mishap, nearby villagers and toll personnel also reached the spot and took the injured to the hospital.

It is reported that the accused car driver has been taken into custody. Bilpank police station is engaged in the investigation of the case.

Ratlam rural MLA Dilip Makwana also reached the hospital on getting information of the incident where he gave necessary instructions for the treatment of the patients.

