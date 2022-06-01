Ratlam: Former RMC chief attacked over land dispute

Representative Pic |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Some unidentified persons attacked former Ratlam municipal corporation chief and BJP leader Dinesh Porwal over a land dispute. The attack took place at Rampuriya Fanta under Deendayal Nagar police station on Wednesday.

Porwal was taken to the hospital, where he is undergoing treatment and his condition is stable. Doctors informed that Porwal got a head injury, but he was out of danger.

Speaking to media persons, Porwal informed that he owns a ballast mine in Bibrod, while his son Anuj Porwal owns a ballast mine nearby.

The Water Resources Department is making a pond there and on May 15, the department, along with the villagers, had drawn a line in the middle of the land allotted to his son. As he was out of town, his son called him on the phone and informed him about the entire incident. Later, Porwal talked to the officials and asked why the line was drawn without informing him or serving notice.

On May 16, Porwal furnished entire documents before the district in-charge minister during his visit to Ratlam. He claimed that he had applied for the same land in 2018. Whereas the proposal to build the pond was made in 2019.

The land was allotted eight months ago and now the Water Resources Department wants to make ponds without demarcation and the claim-objection process.

He asked the officials not to take the allotted land. However, the officials did not agree and approached the local court which on Tuesday ordered officials to do videography and photography of the land on Wednesday and present it to the court on Thursday.

Following the courtís instructions, Porwal went to the spot for video and photography, where more than two dozen villagers were present. Some unidentified persons started abusing him and attempted to instigate him. Failing in their attempt, some people attacked him and snatched the cameras of the photographers. His office located nearby was also vandalised. He and the photographer somehow escaped.