Ratlam: FIR to be registered for irregularities in Nal Jal Yojana

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): FIR is being registered against a contractor for irregularities in works under the ìNal Jal Yojnaî in the four villages of the tribal belt of Bajna development block in Ratlam district.

District Collector Kumar Purushottam has also directed to suspend the deputy engineer of the concerned work with immediate effect.

An official press release today informed that an enquiry conducted found that iron rods were not used while constructing the platforms in schools of four villages Ambapada, Ponbatta, Dholpura and Hebadadma but payment was made to the contractor.

It is also further informed that besides the suspension of sub engineer of the project, a proposal is being forwarded to the state government for taking necessary actions against the executive engineer and assistant engineer.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 09:30 PM IST