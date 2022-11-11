Ratlam: Fertilisers aplenty for Rabi season crop

Representative Image | IANS

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): BJP district president Rajendra Singh Lunera claimed that adequate fertilisers are available and being distributed in the district for distribution to farmers for the requirement of Rabi season crop. In a statement, Lunera alleged that Congress was misleading the farmers about the availability of fertilisers. He claimed that so far 19k ton of urea has been distributed in the district by co-operative societies. Every alternate day urea and DAP rake is being received in the district. He said that adequate arrangement of the availability of urea and fertilisers have been made in the district for the farmers.

Meanwhile, district administration in a press release claimed that easy availability of the fertilisers has been ensured in the district. It is further informed that on November 9 due to server glitch, manual distribution of fertiliser took place. After restoration of server, distribution of fertilisers continued in the district. It is further claimed that 2k metric ton of urea will be received by the district by railway rake in the next three days.

It is further informed that for easy availability of fertilisers, three cash sale centres have been opened one each at Alot, Jaora and Dilip Nagar for easy availability of fertilisers. On November 10 a total of 637.145 metric ton of urea has been distributed to the farmers in the district.

