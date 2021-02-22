Ratlam: Fake currency notes worth Rs 40,000 seized, 4 arrested

Alot (Ratlam district, Madhya Pradesh): The Rajasthan police on Sunday arrested four persons on the charges of printing fake currency notes and circulating them in the market. Two accused are from Tal tehsil of Ratlam district. Currency notes worth Rs 40,000 were seized from them.

The police arrested Javed, Zakir Khan, Wasim Bakra and Salim in this connection. The police first arrested Rajasthan residents Wasim Bakra and Salim. When questioned, Wasin and Salim told police that they received fake notes from Javed, resident of Tal and Zakir Khan, resident of Khatik Gali in Tal in Ratlam district.

After this, Jhalrapatan police in Jhalawar district of Rajasthan arrested Javed and Zakir. Rajasthan police have registered a case against all the four accused. Police have launched investigation as to where the fake currency notes were printed and how they were circulated in the market.