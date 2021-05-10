Ratlam: Donations pour in for oxygen concentrators at civil hospital in Jaora, Rs 88 lakh collected for plant

Jaora (Ratlam district, Madhya Pradesh): The IPCA Laboratories donated oxygen concentrators worth Rs 20 lakh to Civil Hospital on Sunday.

The 10 oxygen concentrators are of 10 litres and 10 are of 5 litres. In his address, IPCA Laboratories general manager said their organisation has helped society whenever need arose. He assured of all possible assistance in future.

Besides, 5 oxygen concentrators of 10 litres and a digital x-ray machine were donated to hospital by MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey from MLA fund.

Till now, Rs 88 lakhs have been collected through public cooperation for setting up an oxygen plant in Jaora Civil Hospital. Apart from this, MLA Pandey has approved Rs 77 lakh and Alot MLA sanctioned Rs 11 lakh from MLA funds. With Rs 1.96 crore, medical facilities are being arranged to combat corona.

Virendra Sisodia of Red Cross, Block Medical Officer Dr Deepak Paladia, Dr Gupta of IPCA Laboratory, Dr Shah, Vikram Kothari, BJP leader Ajay Saklecha among others were present on the occasion.