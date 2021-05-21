Ratlam: Administration makes e-passes mandatory for attendants of Covid patients, issues link

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Amid ongoing pandemic, Ratlam district administration has made e-pass mandatory for attendants of patients admitted in hospital, to be taken for Covid test, city scan, blood test, x-ray, sonography centres, purchase of medicines, death of nearest relatives and any other essential work.

In order to provide hassle-free facility, district administration on Friday issued the following link http://www.ratlamepass.in for e-passes. In case of any problem, public service manager may be contacted on mobile number - 7879824547. The validity of the pass period will depend on work and circumstances.

On Wednesday, 162 new Covid cases were added when sample reports were released. As per reports, the corona positivity rate continues to be between 10% and 12%, which had gone up to over 25% in first 10 days of May.

The total number of positive cases has touched 16,526 since pandemic began. On Wednesday, 338 patients were discharged. With this, the total number of people who recovered from Covid stands at 13,369 in the district. Sample reports of 545 persons are awaited.