Ratlam: District administration creates micro containment areas to tide over Covid crisis

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): District administration is laying emphasis on creating micro containment areas in localities where more than one case of Covid-19 is found.
At present, city has 50 micro containment areas covering more than one house. City sub divisional magistrate Abhishek Gehlot said Ganesh Nagar (Nayagaon) has been declared a micro containment area as 4 active cases have been found there. Micro containment area covers 12 houses in Ganesh Nagar. In Indira Nagar, micro containment area has been created covering 6 houses where two positive patients were found.
In Old Global city, micro containment area covering 18 houses has been created where two active positive cases have been identified. On detecting four active positive cases in Indralok Nagar (Vishnupuri), containment area of 34 houses and on detecting two positive cases in Indralok Nagar, containment area covering 8 houses has been created.
In rural areas, where more than five active cases are found, whole village will fall under the purview of containment area, according to district administration.
Besides, district collector Kumar Purushottam has directed to constitute crisis management committees at village and janpad level, which will include government staff. It has also been decided that on finding one corona patient in a house, the whole family will be offered medicine kit. Rapid response team will rush to such house and will take samples of other family members.
Meanwhile, 350 more active positive cases were detected in district when sample reports were released on Monday evening showing higher number of active patients in rural belt. In first 10 days of May, 3,585 active cases have been detected.
Total number of positive cases has gone up to 14,402. About 9,000 cases have been added in April and in first ten days of May month. About 50% of cases in April were found first 20.
