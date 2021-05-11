Ratlam: District administration creates micro containment areas to tide over Covid crisis

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): District administration is laying emphasis on creating micro containment areas in localities where more than one case of Covid-19 is found.

At present, city has 50 micro containment areas covering more than one house. City sub divisional magistrate Abhishek Gehlot said Ganesh Nagar (Nayagaon) has been declared a micro containment area as 4 active cases have been found there. Micro containment area covers 12 houses in Ganesh Nagar. In Indira Nagar, micro containment area has been created covering 6 houses where two positive patients were found.

In Old Global city, micro containment area covering 18 houses has been created where two active positive cases have been identified. On detecting four active positive cases in Indralok Nagar (Vishnupuri), containment area of 34 houses and on detecting two positive cases in Indralok Nagar, containment area covering 8 houses has been created.