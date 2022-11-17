Ratlam: Court denies bail to JAYS leaders

Representative Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Ratlam district and session court on Thursday dismissed the bail application of five JAYS (Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti) leaders who led a gherao of Ratlam – Jhabua MP Guman Singh Damore and Ratlam rural MLA Dilip Makwana's convoy on Tuesday. The court rejected the bail plea of Vyapam whistle-blower Dr Anand Rai, JAYS state patron Dr Abhay Ohari, Vimlesh Kharadi, Anil Ninama and Gopal.

Before this, all JAYS leaders applied for bail in the court after they were arrested by the police team from Bilpank police station in Ratlam on Tuesday late night for protest.

Police registered cases against 19 identified and 50 unidentified JAYS workers for obstructing government work and other sections.



Dr Ohari admitted to CCU



JAYS patron Dr Abhay Ohari, who was arrested for the attack on the convoy of MP Guman Singh Damor and MLA Dilip Makwana in Ratlam, felt uneasiness and chest pain after he was sent to jail on Thursday morning. He was admitted to the critical care unit (CCU) of the district hospital and is being treated. Only a few days back, Dr Ohari had undergone bypass surgery.

