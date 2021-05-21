Ratlam: Congress opposes e-pass system imposed, says needy, the middle class will be hassled

Ratlam: City Congress on Friday strongly opposed the e-pass system slated to be imposed by district administration in the city from today.
In a statement issued by the city Congress president Mahendra Kataria said that e-pass system is not needed in Ratlam as it is an impractical proposition which will affect the commoners badly in this hour of crisis.
Kataria demanded that the e-pass system should be withdrawn immediately as people are already hassled by Corona Curfew. He said that during the Corona curfew large number of people have been rendered jobless and poor and medium class people are already facing a lot of hardhips.
He argued that most people in the city have been following Corona Curfew rules and there is no need for imposing such stringent measure to obtain e-pass while moving in emergency need on road.
He also flayed the decision e-pass system particularly due to the fact that large number of city people do not have Android mobile nor internet connection and in that situation how will a common person be able to make e-pass in the emergency under the procedure laid down by district administration. He questioned as to how a poor person will be in position to go to control shop without e-pass to get food grains.
He said that in the city area positivity rate of Covid patient has gone down in recent days. He demanded that medicines, grocery items should be made available to the people through home delivery and vegetable sellers should be allowed so that vegetable could be available to the people and small vendors could earn something to run their livelihood.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)