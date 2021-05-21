Ratlam: Congress opposes e-pass system imposed, says needy, the middle class will be hassled

Ratlam: City Congress on Friday strongly opposed the e-pass system slated to be imposed by district administration in the city from today.

In a statement issued by the city Congress president Mahendra Kataria said that e-pass system is not needed in Ratlam as it is an impractical proposition which will affect the commoners badly in this hour of crisis.

Kataria demanded that the e-pass system should be withdrawn immediately as people are already hassled by Corona Curfew. He said that during the Corona curfew large number of people have been rendered jobless and poor and medium class people are already facing a lot of hardhips.

He argued that most people in the city have been following Corona Curfew rules and there is no need for imposing such stringent measure to obtain e-pass while moving in emergency need on road.