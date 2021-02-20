RATLAM: Congress holds meeting in wake of urban body elections, ticket aspirants arrive with supporters

Alot (Ratlam district, Madhya Pradesh): The Congress party held a meeting of supervisors, councillors and ticket aspirants here on Friday. The meeting was held in view of civic elections to be held after a month.

While addressing the gathering, MLA Manoj Chawla said time has come to take revenge from BJP through urban body elections. “BJP bought Congress MLAs to form government in Madhya Pradesh,” he alleged. He said he is incapable of selecting candidates for civic elections as he himself was selected by party’s senior leaders.

“Ticket will be given to a candidate capable of victory and this will be decided after party conducts a survey for the same,” he added. Supervisor Ajay Singh Thakur who had come from Ujjain said he will submit the report to MP Congress Committee.

At the meeting, councillors of 15 wards and ticket aspirants came with their supporters to claim candidacy. Welcome address was given by City Congress president Abhinav Nigam. The programme was conducted by District Congress general secretary Nagesh Kharol. Vote of thanks was proposed by Youth Congress president Ashok Panchal.