Ratlam: Congress demonstrates against inflated electricity bills

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Congress on Friday staged protest against the high exorbitant electricity bills in front of the office of Power Distribution Company.

MLA Harsh Vijay Gehlot, MLA Manoj Chawla, ex-home minister Bharat Singh and office bearers and workers of Congress. A memo was also submitted to the superintendent engineer Suresh Chandra Verma.

Ratlam city Congress president Mahendra Kataria alleged that inflated bills of electricity have been generated which is a sort of 'loot'.

He further alleged that the decisions taken in the interest of common people by the Congress government led by ex-chief minister Kamal Nath has been reverted by the present BJP government.

"Under the Indira Jyoti Yojna common people were given benefits by the Congress government but not only the scheme has been reverted but very high amount of bills have been generated and issued to the people who are already reeling under the financial crisis due to Covid-19 outbreak," said he.